The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday gathered some 958 delegates nationwide to vote for five presidential candidates ahead of their Presidential Primaries in November.

The 10 presidential aspirants, in the order in which they appear on the ballot paper are: Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Mr Joe Ghartey, Mr Kwadwo Poku, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The rest are: Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Francis Addai Nimoh, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Mr Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Here is a compilation of the votes from the various regions:

In the Upper West, 32 delegates voted in the election. Here is a breakdown of the votes:

Ken Agyapong – 2

Alan Kyerematen – 4

Owusu Afiyie Akoto – 3

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia – 23

The other candidates did not get any of the votes cast.

In the Bono Region, 37 delegates voted as opposed to the 38 expected. Below is the breakdown of the votes:

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong – 5 Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen – 2 Joe Ghartey – 0 Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku – 0 Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 2 Kwabena Agyei Agyepong – 0 Francis Addai Nimo – 0 Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0 Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko – 0 Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – 28

For the Oti Region, 30 votes were cast. Here is a breakdown of the votes:

1. Kenedy Agyapong – 5

2. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen – 6

3. Joe Ghartey – 0

4. Kwadwo Poku – 1

5. Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 2

6. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong – 0

7. Francis Addae Nimo – 0

8. Kofi Konadu Apreko – 0

9. Boakye Agyako –

10. Dr Bawumia – 16

In the Upper East Region, 36 delegates cast their votes. Below is a breakdown of the votes:

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong – 3 Alan John Kyerematen – 1 Joe Ghartey – 0 Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku – 0 Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 1 Kwabena Agyapong – 0 Frantcis Addai Nimo – 0 Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0 Boakye Agyarko – 0 Dr Mahamudu Bawumia – 31

Here is the breakdown of the votes in the Ahafo Region:

Kennedy Agyapong – 10 Alan Kyerematen – 3 Joe Gartey – 0 Kwadwo Nsafoa- 0 Dr Akoto Afriyie – 2 Kwabena Agyapong – 1 Francis Addai-Nimoh -0 Konadu Apraku- Boagye Agyarko- 1 Mahamudu Bawumia- 13

At the NPP headquarters in Greater Accra, 176 people were present to cast their vote. Here is the breakdown of results at the party’s headquarters:

Kennedy Agyapong – 32 Alan Kyerematen – 22 Joe Ghartey – 1 Mr Kwadwo Poku – 0 Dr. Afriyie Akoto – 0 Kwabena Agyei Agyepong – 0 Hon. Addai Nimo – 5 Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0 Mr. Kyerematen Agyarko – 0 Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – 107

In the North East Region, the Vice President swept all the votes:

Kennedy Agyapong – 0 Alan Kyerematen – 0 Joe Ghartey – 0 Mr Kwadwo Poku – 0 Dr. Afriyie Akoto – 0 Kwabena Agyei Agyepong – 0 Hon. Addai Nimo – 0 Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0 Mr. Kyerematen Agyarko – 0 H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – 28

In the Western North Region, 33 people cast their votes. Here is a breakdown of the votes:

Kennedy Agyapong – 5 Alan Kyerematen – 4 Joe Ghartey – 1 Mr Kwadwo Poku – 1 Dr. Afriyie Akoto – 3 Kwabena Agyei Agyepong – 0 Francis Addai Nimo – 0 Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0 Mr. Boakye Agyarko – 1 H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – 18

In the Volta Region, 41 delegates were able to cast their votes. Below is a breakdown of the votes:

Kennedy Agyapong – 4 Alan Kyerematen – 4 Joe Ghartey – 0 Mr Kwadwo Poku – 0 Dr. Afriyie Akoto – 3 Kwabena Agyei Agyepong – 0 Francis Addai Nimo – 1 Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0 Mr. Boakye Agyarko – 0 H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – 29

In the Bono East Region, 35 delegates voted massively for the Vice President. Here is a breakdown of the votes cast;

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong – 6 Alan John Kyerematen – 3 Joe Ghartey – 0 Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku – 0 Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 3 Kwabena Agyapong – 0 Frantcis Addai Nimo – 0 Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0 Boakye Agyarko – 0 Mahamudu Bawumia – 22

In the Savannah Region, 30 people cast their votes. Below is a breakdown of how they voted:

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong – 7 Alan John Kyerematen – 1 Joe Ghartey – 0 Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku – 0 Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 0 Kwabena Agyapong – 0 Frantcis Addai Nimo – 0 Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0 Boakye Agyarko – 1 Dr Mahamudu Bawumia -19

The Vice President also took the win in the Ashanti Region. Below is the breakdown of the votes cast:

Kennedy Agyapong – 6 Alan Kyerematen – 10 Joe Ghartey – 0 Mr Kwadwo Poku – 0 Dr. Afriyie Akoto – 5 Kwabena Agyei Agyepong – 0 Francis Addai Nimo – 0 Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku -0 Mr. Kyerematen Agyarko— 0 Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – 97

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Anhwire, the MP for Atwima Nwabiagya South wasn’t allowed to vote. He came in nine minutes after polls were closed.

In the Central Region, 54 delegates came to vote. Here is a breakdown of the votes cast:

Kennedy Agyapong – 19 Alan Kyeremanteng – 4 Joe Ghartey – 1 Kwadwo Poku- 1 Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 3 Kwabena Adjei Adjapong – 0 Francis Addai Nimoh – 0 Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0 Boakye Aguarku – 1 Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – 25

In the Greater Accra Region, 71 delegates voted in the election. Vice President Dr Bawumia won the contest. Below is a breakdown of the votes:

1. Keneddy Agyapong – 15

2. Alan Kyerematen – 14

3. Joe Ghartey – 0

4. Mr Kwadwo Poku – 0

5. Dr. Afriyie Akoto – 3

6. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong – 1

7. Francis Addai Nimo – 1

8. Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0

9. Mr. Kyerematen Agyarko – 1

10. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – 36

In the Eastern Region, 80 delegates voted in the election. Here is a breakdown of the votes cast:

1. Keneddy Agyapong – 8

2. Alan Kyerematen – 7

3. Joe Ghartey – 0

4. Mr Kwadwo Poku – 0

5. Dr. Afriyie Akoto – 1

6. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong – 0

7. Francis Addai Nimo – 1

8. Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0

9. Mr. Kyerematen Agyarko – 4

10. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – 59

In the Western Region, 45 delegates cast their votes. Below is a breakdown of their votes:

1. Keneddy Agyapong – 3

2. Alan Kyerematen – 7

3. Joe Ghartey – 1

4. Mr Kwadwo Poku – 0

5. Dr. Afriyie Akoto – 3

6. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong – 0

7. Francis Addai Nimo – 0

8. Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku – 0

9. Mr. Kyerematen Agyarko – 0

10. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – 31