The Chief Executive Officer of National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide, has challenged the youth to take their destinies into their own hands.

This, according to him is because the government alone cannot provide employment to the growing number of unemployed youth in the country.

He however stated the government has a number of programmes put in place to support and boost entrepreneurship in Ghana, hence the need for all to take advantage of them.

He made the call at the 4th edition of the Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen National Dialogue Series themed; Youth Entrepreneurship: The catalyst to Ghana’s independence and financial independence on Friday at the Accra Digital Centre on Friday October 14, 2022.

“Let’s put our destiny into our own hands and create our wealth in our commonwealth,” he charged.

A Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi who also shared similar sentiments recounted he started a business way back in the university.

Deputy Trade Minister, Michael Okyere Baafi



But after several years of completion, two of the businesses he said are still in operation from which he makes extra income.

In view of this, he urged the youth to believe in their small beginnings and strive for success, adding that, most youth now have their minds set on becoming politicians because they think it is a lucrative venture but not the case.

The CEO of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Nkansah who joined the clarion call stated the government in the coming weeks will roll out another entrepreneurship-driven programme.

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah



Dubbed Ghana Jobs and Skills Project, Mr Nkansah noted it is a $200 million project to support skills development and job creation.

He said the programme will target 50,000 youth who will be taken through a training programme and given guidelines on successful startups.