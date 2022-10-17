The head pastor of The Maker’s House Chapel International, Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye, has cautioned Ghana’s economic situation does not make it safe for citizens to survive on one job.

In his regard, he has encouraged the youth, especially to get multiple streams of income to support themselves, particularly in these trying global times.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Dr Boadi Nyamekye stated the economic crisis is forcing many to exit the country in search of greener pastures elsewhere.

Admitting the hardship was a global phenomenon, he, however, stated some global economies are still better than others, especially when you compare the developed and the developing countries.

As a pastor who doubles as a business consultant, he expressed confidence there are a lot of opportunities people can take advantage of.

“I will encourage the youth to get into farming; piggery; fish farming; backyard farming or any service-oriented businesses. We may always not have the money to start a business but we can be the leg work.

“I will not say the Ghanaian youth is lazy but we are just not looking because there are a lot of opportunities we can grab,” he admonished.

Stating the start of a sole proprietorship business can be difficult and cost-effective, he urged partnerships with clear business terms and agreements to allay fears of cheating or any other negative perceptions.