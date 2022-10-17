The General Overseer of The Maker’s House Chapel International has revealed they have received authorisation to build a university and teaching hospital.

Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye, who disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, said it was part of their cooperate social responsibility.

The project he said will take place on an 18-acre land at the Destiny Arena of The Maker’s House Chapel International, adjacent to the School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences, near the Atomic Police Station, Accra.

To him, the duty of the Church should not be limited to its primary responsibility of preaching the salvation message but move on to ensure that members are provided with the best welfare they can get.

“We received the authorisation about four months ago to build a university college of medicine and allied health as well as a teaching hospital to promote and contribute to healthcare delivery in Ghana by making it assessible and affordable,” he said.

He added the teaching hospital will aim at training sonographers, hospital administrators, lab technicians, doctors, nurses, midwives and chiropractics as well as other health professionals.

However, he did not give timelines for the project.