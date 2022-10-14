The founder of the Heaven Way Champion Ministries International Church, Patricia Asiedua, known as Nana Agradaa, has been slapped with fresh charges at the Circuit Court 10.

She has pleaded not guilty to fresh charges before the court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Evelyn Asamoah and has been remanded into lawful custody for the next two weeks.

The latest charges, which are similar to the ones she is facing at another Circuit Court, involved different complainants.

The woes of Nana Agradaa continue to deepen just a day after her remand warrant was renewed by the Circuit Court 9, presided over by His Honour, Samuel Bright Acquah.

She pleaded not guilty to chalatanic advertisement and five counts of defrauding by false pretenses.

The case has been adjourned to October 24, 2022.