Gospel singer, Diana Asamoah, has finally met with Mr. Drew, who used her name for his ‘Dw3’ hit song.

They were captured hanging out together and the gospel singer was feeling like a super queen. She refused to say anything when Mr. Drew asked her to comment.

It appears she was just being careful by deciding not to talk since she has often been trolled for her utterances on social media.

The video has garnered some reactions on social media with many people simply being excited that she has finally met Mr. Drew, who used her name for a song.