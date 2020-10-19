Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has spoken about his legacy as a political office holder.

But, even before he spoke about his legacy, the former president made time to make a pledge to the youth of Ghana, saying he will ensure when elected again, that the Ghanaian youth are equipped with the required skills to be employable and self-reliant.

“I really want to leave a legacy of having brought up a set of Ghanaian youth that have the needed skills to be employed and can as well as create opportunities on their own,” he said of his plans for the youth.

Mr Mahama was speaking in an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show Monday morning.

On his track record in the area infrastructure, Mr Mahama said it was no longer necessary to boast about it any longer as Ghanaians can attest to the remarkable feat achieved in the area during his tenure.

“As for infrastructure, it is not something that I need to talk about because I have received praise from chiefs who appreciate what I left behind; from hospitals to schools and roads,” he noted.

However, to prove his point of having done remarkably well regarding infrastructural development, the former president gave a list of signature projects undertaken by his administration.

“You can talk about Terminal 3 at Kotoka Airport, the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange, Kasoa Interchange, University of Ghana Medical School and other universities among others,” he counted.

“All of these are legacies to myself and Prof Mills. All these things are things that people might not realize, but it happened and that is what I left behind,” he added.

Watch Mr Mahama speak about his legacy in the video below: