Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade, says she once saw her life flash before her eyes when police pointed a gun at her and others during a protest 10 years ago.

According to her, she and her friends flew to Abuja to join the EiE (Enough is Enough) protest which was organised to call the then President Goodluck Jonathan to order over jobs and fuel scarcity.

Miss Jalade, on her Instagram page, explained that although she was scared, she was also angry that the security agency will threaten them for protesting for a good course.

“But! … instead of fear, I got mad. Some anger I didn’t even know existed took over me, I charged towards them and their guns and shouted! Do you know we fight for you? We fight for your children and children’s children unborn?” She added.

She revealed that one of the soldiers close to her was moved to tears. He had explained to her that their actions were not by choice.

She said “10 years after, that anger is still there but today, I hope we all have a choice to say … F it! Enough!”

She is the latest celebrity to chronicle her experience with police in Nigeria amid the End SARS protest.