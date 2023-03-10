Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has advised young people not to argue with their parents when it comes to the selection of their life partners.

Speaking with Doreen Avio after the Women of Valour event in Accra, the actress said parents sometimes know things young people do not consider when choosing their life partners.

“Don’t argue with your parents about your life partner. There are things they see that you will not see. It doesn’t mean they are always 100% right. But trust me, 80% – 90% are right when it comes to very serious life choices like a life partner,” she added.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde also encouraged parents always want the best for their children and young people must accommodate their parents’ suggestions in addition to their own plans.

“When it comes to career, you will have to understand that parents are sometimes biased. It’s not really their fault. It is because they want the best for you, and they believe some careers will make more money and time passed, it hasn’t, But times are changing,” the actress noted.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde added “sometimes they don’t see that because they are not in that generation. In the beginning, when it is very rocky, find a way to merge both that is your will and vision and somehow accommodate them.”

Women of Valour which was created by Nana Aba Anamoah is a project is aimed at bringing together strong, courageous women to share their stories of triumph, loss and everything in between.

The event, which came off on March 7, 2023, saw actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, former Electoral Commission boss Charlotte Osei, Ghanaian entrepreneur Eugenia Baffour Bankoh, Business executive and communication professional, Obuobia Darko-Opoku and others tell their stories under the theme ‘Untold stories of courage.’

MORE: