Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene has clarified reports that he is no longer signed to producer Richie Mensah’s Lynx Entertainment record label following reports on his deal with Empire.

According to him, he is rather signed to the two record labels, where Lynx takes care of his music locally and Empire roots for his music distribution and shows internationally.

Speaking in an interview with Jerry Justice on Adom FM’s Ofie Kwanso drive time show, Kuami Eugene, said the two labels are projecting him beyond the borders.

“Empire is doing the international job and Lynx is focused more on Ghana. Empire looks at your numbers … The kind of music you do and the traction. I am going to UK and US before I come. Empire takes some of the loads off and they have international plugs.”

Talking further, the musician promoting his Crypto Currency song asked his colleagues to tap into trends and not limit themselves to one genre.

“You don’t have to limit yourself to one trend. Things change. We were at proper highlife, contemporary highlife, and now we have the latest and Afrobeats.”

Kuami Eugene, meanwhile, expressed his desire to do songs that will cut across for his fans to enjoy both home and abroad.

