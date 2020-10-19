An enthusiastic crowd of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) swarmed Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and her team when she visited Ejura Sekyere Dumase.

On their way back to Kumasi from Ejura Sekyere Dumase, their convoy was ambushed at Abuaso Zongo by the zealous NDC faithful, supporters, and sympathizers.

The jubilant supporters screamed, jumped, danced and waved placards, shouting slogans and words of encouragement.

Some of the placards had excerpts from the People’s Manifesto captioned on them.

The shouts of the people included messages such as “Y’agye Maame Wei ato mu”, meaning, ‘we have accepted this woman’ with others saying there would be a ‘Tsunami’ of support for the NDC in the Ashanti region, come December 2020.

The former UCC Vice-Chancellor addressed the crowd from the roof of her car.

This was because the impromptu nature of the gathering meant there was no platform for her to mount so she could see and be seen by all the people who had gathered around her convoy.

She thanked them for their presence, love, and for their support of the National Democratic Congress.

She entreated them to turn up in similar or even larger numbers on December 7, 2020, to demonstrate their patriotism and loyalty by voting for the NDC.