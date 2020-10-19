Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has said Ghana’s Electoral Commission is treating the Interparty Advisory Committee (IPAC) as an enemy.

He said the IPAC forum which was created for consensus-building has been rendered inactive by the EC.

“They have bastardized IPAC; IPAC has become like an enemy to the Commission. They don’t want to call for [IPAC] meetings and they have revived all those moribund and non-existent parties,” he said on Adom TV’s Badwam show.

According to Mr Mahama, since IPAC decisions thrive on the opinions of the majority, the Jean Mensa-led EC now have their way due to the presence of these moribund parties on IPAC.

ALSO READ:

He alleged that in some instances, the EC briefed some of these small parties ahead of the discussion of issues at IPAC so they could garner the majority to push things through.

“They brief them [some members] beforehand and shut everybody up when we go for meetings so they should take responsibilities for whatever happens,” he added.

Watch video below: