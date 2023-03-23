Netizens woke up on Thursday morning to a quite unusual post by actress Omotola which has set tongues wagging.

The veteran actress shared a steamy bedroom photo with her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde to mark the joint celebration of his birthday and their anniversary.

After 27 years of marriage, Omotola said she needs no Parental Guidance (PG) or restrictions to give a glimpse of what happens in their bedroom, especially as their last child is 21 years old.

The photo captured her semi-nude husband lying on her nude body which was also partially unseen.

Their demeanor and pose depicted a couple so in love and at the peak of life satisfaction.

Captain Matthew Ekeinde, who continues to be love struck by his wife, flaunted a tattoo he inked of his nickname, Omosexy, on his arm.

The photo was captioned with deep words and hashtags including happy, peaceful and love which is a refection of their relationship.

The photo, one of it’s kind, has attracted over 100k likes and comments to Omotola’s Instagram page.

