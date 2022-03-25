Ace movie star, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is immeasurably ecstatic after she celebrated her husband, Capt. Matthew Ekeinde’s birthday, her 26th marriage anniversary and her daughter’s graduation, all on the same day.

The thespian who took to Instagram to share photos from her daughter’s graduation ceremony disclosed how they were coincidentally thrown into a triple celebration.

Her eldest daughter, Princess, graduated with a Masters in International Tourism Management.

Sharing the photos, she wrote:

“Yesterday 23rd of March 2022 was a very Special day for me. It was my Honeyboy ( hussy’s ) Birthday, My 26th Marriage Anniversary! and because God promised me everything now will be triple triple…? He put my first Daughter’s graduation on Same day

So this is how we spent our day . It was a birthday/Marriage anniversary/Graduation celebration! Thanks for all your posts , messages , well wishes … Really Appreciated.

Do you love this? And want God to do this and much more for you? With No bad belle, just say Congratulations! I wish you triple triple blessings too .

Omotola, to mark her 26th anniversary added spice to her look with a tinted blonde haircut.