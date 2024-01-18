The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has eulogised late renowned Ghanaian journalist, Komla Dumor 10 years after his death.

He revealed, Mr. Dumor would have been his running mate in the 2024 general elections.

Commemorating the 10th anniversary of Mr. Dumor’s passing on social media, the former Trade and Industry Minister said they shared birthdate which makes them “soul brothers.”

“We shared common perspectives on many issues across various topics. Although he was much younger than me, we communicated as peers due to his maturity and depth of reasoning,” he noted.

Mr. Kyerematen highlighted the stimulating discussions he and Mr. Dumor had on journalism, public service, and private-sector.

He acknowledged Mr. Dumor’s significant contributions at home in Ghana and abroad, expressing admiration for the enduring impact he left behind.

“Komla, you fought a good fight at home in Ghana and around the world. You have left deep footprints that will always remain etched in history. Rest peacefully in the bosom of the Good Lord,” concluded the leader of the Movement for Change.

Komla would have been my Vice-Presidential Nominee in one of my earlier Presidential Primary bids.



He and I shared a common day of birth, 3rd October, and in that respect, we considered ourselves as “soul brothers”. We shared common perspectives on many issues across various… pic.twitter.com/3UpyrVhbGI — Alan John Kyerematen (@AlanKyerematen) January 18, 2024

Profile

Komla Dumor was the presenter of Focus on Africa, the BBC’s first-ever dedicated daily TV news programme in English for African audiences.

It was broadcast on BBC World News, which later this year is merging with the BBC News Channel to create a single 24-hour TV news service.

He was also one of the lead presenters for BBC World News’ European morning segment.

He joined the BBC in 2007 after a decade of broadcast journalism in his native Ghana where he won the Ghana Journalist of the Year award.

Between 2007 and 2009, he hosted Network Africa for BBC World Service, before joining The World Today programme.

In 2009 Dumor became the first host of the African business news programme on BBC World News, Africa Business Report. He travelled across Africa, meeting Africa’s top entrepreneurs and reporting on the latest business trends around the continent.

In 2013 Dumor featured in New African magazine’s list of the 100 most influential Africans.

10th anniversary: Late Komla Dumor’s sister shares fond memories of their…

17 disqualified in NPP primaries; check out full list of aspirants