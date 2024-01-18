The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disqualified 17 aspirants for the parliamentary primaries set for January 27, 2024.

In all, over 300 aspirants will contest the election with about 30 other sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) are also going unopposed.

This was the outcome of a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Wednesday to finalise modalities for the election and also decide the fate of aspirants whose eligibility was challenged at the Appeals Committee.

The disqualified aspirants include: Kwabena Amankwaa (Manhyia South), Samuel Amankwaa (Ayawaso West Wuogon), Nathan Austin Kobina (Assin South), Richard Hagan (Okaikoi South), Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu (Bimbilla), among others.

Also, some of those who are going unopposed are the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon and First Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Lydia Seyram Alhassan; MP for Okaikoi Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah; MP for Damongo and Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor; MP for Lambussie, Dr Bright Yelviedong Baligi; MP for Nandom and Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery; MP for Assin South and Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, and MP for Upper Denkyira East, Dr Festus Awuah Kwofie.

ALSO READ:

Below is the full list: