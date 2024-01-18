Orange (www.Orange.com), a major partner of eSport in Africa, is celebrating eFootball 2024 at the special edition ‘Orange eSport Experience’ on January 19 and 20, 2024 in Abidjan, bringing together 14 African countries.

Since 2016, the Orange Group has been supporting the development of eSport in Africa through the organization of national and international competitions designed to bring to light young gaming talents from the region.

Officially created in 2018, the “Orange eSport Experience” competition has already seen four editions of pan-African finals. This year, to coincide with the AFCON 2023 in Côte d’Ivoire, a special edition around eFootball 2024 will be held from January 19 to 20 in Abidjan. It will bring together 14 African countries: Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Guinea, Madagascar, Mali, Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Central African Republic, Sierra Leone, Benin, Ghana, Gabon and Togo. For two days, champions from these countries will compete to win the title of African Champion.

Video games have evolved into a professional discipline that creates jobs, particularly in cybersecurity, AI and Open Innovation. Today, eSports represents a global market worth over a billion dollars.

Brelotte Ba, Orange Middle-East and Africa Deputy CEO, comments: « Beyond being a competition, the Orange eSport Experience embodies our perennial commitment to eSport in Africa. We have been working since 2016 to create opportunities for young gaming talents, fostering their development and contributing to the evolution of the eSport ecosystem on the continent. This special eFootball 2024 edition in Abidjan, alongside the AFCON 2023, illustrates our long-term vision, where eGaming becomes a vector for innovation, job creation, and the standing of African youth. »

Mamadou Bamba, Managing Director Orange Côte d’Ivoire, says: « The Orange eSport Experience is the fusion of gaming and sportsmanship, creating a captivating show for players and fans alike. Our ongoing commitment to eSport in Africa goes beyond the event, strengthening our link with connected youth and affirming our innovative and dynamic positioning. By supporting eSport in Africa, we are investing in the aspirations of young people, stimulating creativity, inclusion and the emergence of new talents. »

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Orange Middle East and Africa.

Press contacts:

Stella Fumey

stella.fumey@orange.com

Ibtissame Nafii

ibtissame.nafii@orange.com

About Orange Middle-East and Africa (OMEA):

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has 148 million customers at 30 September 2023. With 6.9 billion euros of revenues in 2022, Orange MEA is the first growth area in the Orange group. Orange Money, its flagship mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has more than 80 million customers. Orange, multi-services operator, key partner of the digital transformation provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in the Middle East and Africa.