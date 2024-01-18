The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI) and the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana (COCMAG) have agreed to periodically hold consultative meetings with industry players.

The meeting will focus on developments in cement manufacturing, bagging and distribution, especially prior to the announcement of ex-factory price changes by the individual companies.

The agreement was arrived at a meeting held on Wednesday.

The Minister, Kobina Tahir (K.T) Hammond called the meeting to express concern about the rising cost of cement at the retail end and its adverse economic impact on the economy.

The Minister wondered how a bag of cement could be selling at GH¢95.00 in some parts of the country, even around the Accra/Tema Municipalities.

“The Minister entreated the industry to take cognizance of the widespread effects of price escalation and the need to closely monitor and exercise control over the recommended ex-factory price margins of distributors and retailers of their respective grades of products across the country,” portions of a statement from the ministry read.

The statement noted that the stakeholders agreed on some specific measures agreed on for urgent implementation include the following to stabilize prices.

It pointed out that Individual companies are to publish the recommended distribution and retail prices of the various grades of products sold in each of their respective distribution zones.

Companies are also required to vigorously enforce quality standards and weights of cement products on the market to clamp down on the production and distribution of substandard cement products.

In addition, stakeholders are expected to collaborate on exploring the possibility of introducing a uniform cement pricing formula that ensures uniformity and consistency in retail pricing across the country, taking into account key cost variables.

“The Ministry would like to assure the consuming public that these and any other measures necessary will be implemented in collaboration with the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana, to ensure price adjustments are justifiable and within reasonable limits”, the statement ended.

