SuperSport, the biggest sports broadcaster in Africa, brings viewers on DStv action from the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire, with three matches scheduled for Thursday 18 January 2024.

The AFCON will be broadcast in HD.

The AFCON will also be in the language of your choice, with commentary available in English original, Swahili, Ki-Swahili, Amharic, Pidgin, Twi, Luganda and Portuguese.

Thursday’s first match arrives in the afternoon and comes from Group A, as Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau meet at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

Djurtus coach Baciro Cande is hopeful that his team can bounce back from their opening defeat to tournament hosts Cote d’Ivoire this past Saturday night: “We tried to come back. We played our game. We had a good chance with Mama Balde but we didn’t finish it. We created chances but the goals didn’t materialise.”

The first early evening match is a potential blockbuster in Group A, as Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria face off at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

The Super Eagles were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Equatorial Guinea in their opener, with coach Jose Peseiro hoping for divine inspiration to bring them a good result against the Elephants.

“We did everything to win, we created many and clear opportunities, and we simply deserved to win,” said Peseiro. “Playing [at] 2pm isn’t easy, so the temperature and humidity were not good, but our players managed it very well. It wasn’t easy playing in these conditions. I am sad, the players are also sad, but God gives, and God takes. Next game, God could give us.”

Thursday wraps with another cracking clash in the late kick-off, as Group B rivals Egypt and Ghana meet at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Both teams had disappointing opening results, but the Black Stars will be particularly hungry to bounce from their surprise, last-gasp loss to Cape Verde.

“I think it rocked us, the [first] goal that we conceded but I thought that we got back into the game and at that stage it looked like we could go on and win it. We are hugely disappointed with the result,” said Ghana coach Chris Hughton.

Africa Cup of Nations broadcast details.

All times CAT.

Thursday 18 January