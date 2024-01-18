Barcelona manager Xavi says “I will pack my bags and leave” if his players lose faith in him.

Barca were beaten 4-1 by rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday and are fourth in La Liga, eight points behind leaders Girona.

“I love this club. I’m here to bring something to it. If I don’t do it, I’ll go home,” said the former midfielder, who was appointed in November 2021.

“If I hadn’t won La Liga last year I wouldn’t be here.”

He added: “The day my players no longer follow me, I’ll pack my bags and leave. When someone tells me there’s a problem, I’ll leave.”

Xavi, who won 25 honours during an illustrious playing career at Barcelona, returned as coach after leaving Qatari side Al Sadd.

He lifted them from ninth to second that season, before guiding them to the title in his first full campaign in charge in 2022-23.

They face third-tier side Unionistas in the last 16 of the Spanish Cup on Thursday and have also reached the last 16 of the Champions League, where they will meet Napoli.

“When the owners signed me from Qatar, they said it was one of the worst moments in the club’s history and we’re in the process of changing things,” said Xavi.

“I’m calm. I have three titles to win. We’re closer to success than failure.”