The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has temporarily suspended its parliamentary primaries in the Nhyiaeso Constituency of the Ashanti region.

The development is in the wake of an interlocutory injunction filed by one of the aspirants, Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and former MP, Kennedy Kankam.

The General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua announced this after a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at Alisa Hotel on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, two other aspirants including the incumbent MP, Stephen Amoah and George Odoom have qualified to contest the election.

Mr Kankam’s eligibility has been challenged in accordance with the NPP’s guidelines for the election.

The party on 24 July 2023 directed that all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in constituencies where the party has sitting MPs are not eligible to contest in the primaries.

But Mr Kankam contends that Asokore Mampong does not fall within the Nhyiaeso constituency, hence can contest the primaries.

ALSO READ: