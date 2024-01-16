Tension is mounting in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency in the Eastern region following the defacing of posters belonging to one of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant, Hayford Siaw.

Supporters of Hayford Siaw, the CEO of the Ghana Library Authority, confronted individuals who have been defacing Mr Siaw’s posters in the constituency.

Mr Siaw is attempting to unseat the current Member of Parliament for the area, Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

In the lead-up to the party’s January 27 primaries, Mr Siaw’s publicity team has been posting their candidate’s posters in strategic locations in the constituency.

However, they have discovered that these posters are being removed overnight by unknown individuals.

A video has surfaced showing a man, allegedly from the camp of the incumbent MP physically assaulting a member of Siaw’s team who questioned for removing Siaw’s posters.

According to reports, bystanders had to intervene to prevent the situation from escalating further, as tensions between the two camps continued to rise.

Mr Siaw’s supporters have condemned these acts, describing them as cowardly and called on the police to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, attempts to contact the incumbent Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri hav proven futile.

