Actress cum presenter, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, has taken to her Instagram page to disclose that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home.

This, she said, was after she took a Covid-19 test after feeling unwell.

“After not feeling ‘like myself’ on Thursday night, I did a Covid-19 test and it came out positive,” she wrote.

She said she’s doing better following her doctor’s instructions.

She further urged her fans and the general public to continue adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols, as the virus is still in existence.

Below is her post on IG: