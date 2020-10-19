29-year-old Mary Ama Nyorkey received the beating of her life when she asked her boyfriend to officially seek for her hand in marriage.

Before the incident, her boyfriend, Delali Kwasi Atakpa, was said to have asked Mary to move in with him but she refused, adding that they needed to perform the necessary customary rites first.

This infuriated Delali and as a result, he inflicted severe wounds on his fiance after which he took to his heels to avoid police arrest.

The two are said to be residents of Adeiso Amankrom in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region of Ghana.

According to sources, Mary has been discharged from the hospital.

She has since lodged a complaint with the police in the area who have mounted a search for the suspect.