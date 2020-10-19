Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has given a number of reasons why what is known in Ghanaian elections language as ‘swing regions’ will swing in favour of his party.

His observations, he said, were based on interactions with the chiefs and people of the places he’s toured.

According to Mr Mahama who was speaking in an exclusive interview aired on Adom 106.3 FM Monday morning, a number of poor policies by the NPP will work against them.

“Our analysis show that we have a swing coming towards us and where the NPP thinks they have their footing, we see a positive shift towards us,” Mr Mahama said.

“If you look at the way they have handled this galamsey [illegal mining] issue, they have handled it disastrously and that can cost them especially in the gold-ming areas,” Mr Mahama said.

He said his party long realised that the force of arm wasn’t the ideal way of dealing with such illegal mining activities after they initially tried the model.

He said a better way to deal with the situation was to introduce incentives and bring better supervision into the space.

“He has failed miserably because the rivers are dirtier today than 2016 and there is more devastation of the forests, ” he said, asking President Akufo-Addo to resign per his own promise.

READ ALSO:

Watch the video below for more: