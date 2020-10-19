Former President John Dramani Mahama has revealed what he thinks did not go well during his tenure as President of Ghana.

According to him, he could have done better with job creation for the youth with much attention on youth entrepreneurship.

“We have a lot of gratitude for the work we did in terms of improving people’s lives but we always sit in hindsight and say that there were some things we could have done better and the same mistakes is what the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is making and it has to do with youth employment,” he said.

He noted that although his administration will do more infrastructure, jobs for the youth will now be his main focus if he gets the nod and would ensure that they take advantage of youth entrepreneurs.

“Our next government will be to find employment for the youth and so I think it is a time bomb for the NPP for failing to get jobs for the youth,” he said in an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday.

