Ghanaian rapper, Papi of the defunct 55 music group, has bemoaned how greedy some ladies have become over the indecent lifestyle of slay queens on social media.

According to him, in the name of social media influencers, some girls are portraying fake lives on social media to make ends meet.

Papi described slay queens as young female gold diggers who are active on social media and pretend to afford lavish partying lifestyles.

He explained that, the little ones who follow these pages, picture them as role models, hence they become acquainted with their profiles.

Papi, speaking in an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz with Doreen Avio, said these young ladies who follow blindly tend to become greedy in the quest to be fulfilled.

“They are doing big men, and they make it look like hard work. They should show us the way, so our sisters can join. Some things are going wrong and it’s sad. What the younger ones do for money now is crazy.

“They have to stop and let the youth focus and know life is not that easy. There are lots of girls who have gone to school, but they are doing ‘ashawo’. They want to change clothes every day. There is no free lunch. Not every man will want to help you for free. It’s wrong and it hurts.

“I meet nice girls, and they have become greedy. Some of them will tag you poor, but that’s because they are always begging. The slay queens let it look like it’s hard work. They are sleeping with men for money. It shouldn’t be that way. Teach them how to make money. It should be about working hard,” he said.

Papi is currently promoting his new song dubbed Location featuring Mr Drew and Krymi.

MORE: