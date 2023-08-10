A critical incident has occurred on the Atebubu-Yeji road as the bridge spanning the Nwomoa River at Nwomoase has collapsed, resulting in drivers and passengers becoming stranded.

The sudden collapse of the bridge has led to a state of emergency, leaving those plying the route in a challenging situation.

The bridge’s collapse has gravely disrupted travel on the Atebubu-Yeji road which serves as a major connecting route in the township.

Sone of the aggrieved drivers who spoke to Adom News said the bridge had been in a deplorable state since ages, yet no attention was given to it.

The unexpected incident has prompted authorities to take immediate action to address the crisis and ensure the safety and well-being of those affected.