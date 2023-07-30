Prayers are up for Nigerian singer, Moonlight Afriqa, who slumped while performing on stage at a concert in Lagos.

Afriqa, who seemed to be up in spirit while entertaining his fans suddenly slumped, leaving onlookers in dismay.

Witnesses at the scene who narrated the incident on social media described the moment as a sudden and alarming collapse.

As soon as Moonlight Afriqa fell, his crew members, who were attentive throughout the show, rushed to his aid.

Without hesitation, they carried him backstage for immediate medical attention.

The audience, initially immersed in his captivating music, quickly shifted their attention to the stricken singer.

Emergency medical personnel were summoned to the venue to attend to the singerwhile his crew made attempts to lighten up the tensed atmosphere.

The cause of the singer’s collapse remains uncertain as his team is yet to release an official statement regarding his health condition.

The incident has sparked concerns among fans, who are anxiously waiting for updates on Moonlight Afriqa’s well-being.

