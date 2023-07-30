The Paramount Chief of Prampram Traditional Area and President of the Traditional Council, Nene Tetteh Wakah III has appealed to indigenes of Prampram to give unity a chance.

He stressed that this is the only way they can thrive as a community.

Speaking at the official launch of the 2023 Homowo at the forecourt of the district assembly, Nene Wakah III said the recently celebrated Kpledo festival is an indication of what unity can do to a people and the community.

He said as a result of the common purpose that was exhibited by everyone, especially the elders across the Traditional area, the festival became successful.

He is confident same unity of purpose will rub off the Homowo 2023.

According to him, the people of Prampram are very peaceful and hardworking people and should not allow their differences to affect how them.

“Our community has the potential of becoming an economic hub but we are yet to realise our potential at the moment, ” he said.

“We can achieve a lot as a united people and I am confident we shall see the blessings of what unity can do for us.”

The event was attended by officials from the traditional council, religious groups and the expatriate community in Prampram