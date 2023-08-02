Member of Parliament (MP) for Amasaman Constituency, Akwasi Afrifa Mensah, has called for support for custom and institutions for the traditional leaders, especially during festivals.

While presenting a statement on the floor of Parliament he drew the attention of Parliamentarians and the public to the significance of annual festivals like Homowo celebrated by the Ga people.

He, therefore, advocated for the non-indigenes to support the festivals.

Outlining the importance of ban on drumming and noise making, the legislator said that observance of traditional tenets was very important to physical and the spiritual well-being of the people.

He, therefore, called on all to be a part of the celebration and observe the festivals.

Mr Mensah wished the Ga-Damgbe communities well as they intercede for the people during their festivities.

