

The 37 Military Hospital in Accra is set to hold a mass burial exercise for some unidentified and unclaimed corpses at the facility’s morgue.

According to the hospital authorities, the continuous storage of these unclaimed bodies is causing congestion and affecting the day-to-day operations of the facility.

In a press statement, the 37 Military Hospital said the exercise will take place on Friday, September 1, 2023.

“The relatives of the unclaimed bodies are requested to visit the Department of Anatomical Pathology of the 37 Military Hospital from Thursday 3 August to Thursday 31 August 2023 to claim the bodies,” the statement added.

Pending the mass burial exercise, the general public is also being urged to assist in identifying some of the bodies.

The Hospital again noted that the last time the facility conducted a mass burial was on March 11, 2017.

