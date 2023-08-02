

Former Power Minister, Dr Kwabena Donkor, says the Auditor General does not have the power to audit companies including public companies like the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The Pru East MP says the audit should not have even taken place in the first place.

The Auditor-General in its report says it found significant procurement breaches amounting to over $145 million involving the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

These breaches occurred during the period from 2016 to 2021 and were related to the signing of 50 contracts for the procurement of 862,750 meters and their accessories.

ECG’s failure to adhere to the Public Procurement Act led to a lack of consideration for value for money, competitiveness, and transparency in the procurement process, according to the Auditor General.

But the Pru East MP disagrees with the audit.

“I have stated it publicly and I brought the Attorney General to Parliament and he reechoed that, the Auditor General has no power to audit companies. The law does not give him that power,” he told Joy News.

Dr Donkor argues that once these companies are set up to operate commercially, they must be allowed to operate like ordinary private commercial entities and not be confined within the confines of Public auditing.

ALSO READ: