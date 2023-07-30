In a heart-wrenching Instagram post, veteran Nollywood actress Ebele Okaro shared the sad news of her husband’s passing.

The actress, known for her exceptional talent on screen, expressed her grief and love for her late husband in a touching tribute.

“Don’t think of him as gone away, his journey’s just begun. Life holds so many facets, and this earth is only one,” wrote Ebele Okaro in her emotional post.

She reflected on the cherished memories they shared and the deep love they held for each other during their time together.

In her heartfelt message, she encouraged those mourning to remember her late husband in a place of warmth and comfort, free from the sorrows and tears of this world.

Though her husband may no longer be physically present, Ebele Okaro said that he will forever live on in the hearts of those he touched with his love and kindness.

In the face of her loss, the Nigerian film industry and fans stand united with Ebele Okaro, offering their love and condolences during this challenging time.