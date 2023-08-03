A storey building located on the Ofankor-Amasaman stretch is reported to have collapsed with persons trapped in the building.

Firefighters from the Abelemkpe fire station were at the scene to rescue the trapped victims.

The number of persons trapped in the building was not immediately known.

The firefighters were seen in a video with residents using shovels to rescue the trapped persons.

One person is feared dead, and another victim who was rescued is reportedly injured. A bulldozer was sent to the scene to assist in the rescue operation.

Police enforcement was also called to aid in crowd control.

The collapsed building adds to the number of buildings that have collapsed in the year.