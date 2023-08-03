The Sagnarigu office of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been vandalised again, twice in less than two weeks.

The act was allegedly carried out by some youth of the party.

Citi News sources from the Sagnarigu constituency say today’s vandalism followed claims that the constituency executives had diverted fertilizers meant for distribution to the party’s supporters.

Some angry supporters of the NPP in the constituency on Friday, July 21, vandalised the party’s office in the area.

The youth alleged that the constituency executives denied them access to pick up nomination forms for one Dr Wahab Alhassan, saying that the executives wanted the 2020 candidate, Felicia Tettey, to go unopposed.

This angered the youth, who threatened to vote against Felicia Tettey if she is allowed to go unopposed in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries.

Abdallah Murjana, one of the angry supporters, disclosed that there were problems and mistakes from the 2020 elections that were not attended to and are being repeated.

