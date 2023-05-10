The Word in Action church has sent heartfelt consolation to the families of victims affected by the collapse of their 3-storey building.

The building located at Ajasco Junction, a suburb of Old Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, collapsed on Tuesday morning while under construction.

Four persons reported to be masons were injured in the process.

In light of this, the church in a press statement said they are working closely with local authorities and emergency services to ensure all necessary measures to provide support for victims and families in need.

The Word in Action church further disclosed thorough investigations will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident and take necessary measures to prevent such a tragedy.

