Asante Kotoko interim coach, Abdul Gazale has admitted that his strikers are struggling to score goals after sharing spoils with King Faisal.

The Porcupine Warriors hosted their city rivals in an outstanding matchday 21 game at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Kotoko were hoping to build on their winning form following their 4-0 win over Real Tamale United on Sunday.

However, they were frustrated by their local rivals, as the game ended 0-0 in Kumasi.

Speaking after the game, Gazale admitted, his team was not sensitive to tactical instructions with respect to attack.

“[The team played to instructions] to some extent. We didn’t start the game well in terms of multiplying [in numbers] in our opponent’s half. You cannot score a goal when you don’t have numbers in the opponent’s half.

“Clearly you could see my two strikers were not able to move like the way they used to do [in previous games]. I am sure we are going to work on it to get them back on their feet” he stated.

Kotoko now sit 4th on the league log with 39 points and will hope to reignite their form when they face Berekum Chelsea at Golden City Park on April 15.