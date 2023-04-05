A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP], Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, has dismissed claims that he had a role in the appointment of Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach.

Hughton, 64, has signed a 21-month contract as head coach of the Black Stars.

Multiple reports have suggested that the renowned lawyer was influential in the appointment of the former Premier League manager following the departure of Otto Addo, who was named as the interim boss.

However, Mr Otchere-Darko refuted the claims and insisted that the Ghana Football Association [GFA] made the call on Chris Hughton.

He also noted his relationship with Chris Hughton, explaining that they are good friends despite their support for rival clubs in England.

“Chris Hughton was brought by the Ghana Football Association not me. Chris and I have been good friends for a long time. He is a Tottenham fan and I am an Arsenal fan. President is a Tottenham fan and I’m an Arsenal but we are good friends. These things happen because God works in mysterious ways of putting strange people together,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Chris is the choice of the GFA and I think that it is a good decision. When there is a vacancy anywhere, people lobby and at the time, most people thought he deserved the job. GFA also needed someone who knew the team,” he added.

The former Brighton and Newcastle United boss began his Black Stars journey last month, winning his debut game against Angola in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifier before holding the Palancas Negras to a 1-1 drawn game in Luanda in the return game in the qualifiers.

Chris Hughton will hope to steer the side to end the country’s 41 years trophyless jinx in Ivory Coast next year in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations.

