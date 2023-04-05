Akufo-Addo swears in 5 new Ministers and a deputy

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday swore into office four ministers and a deputy minister and asked them to effectively discharge their responsibilities to the Ghanaian people.

They are Kobina Tahir, Minister for Trade and Industry; Mr Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture; Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs; Dr Mohammed Amin Adams, Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

The others are Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development; and Dr Stephen Amoah, Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.

At a ceremony at the Jubilee House, Accra, the President congratulated them on their appointments and urged them to uphold the interest of the Ghanaian people.

He said their appointments had come at a critical time in Ghana’s history and they must dedicate themselves to the promotion of the general well-being of the people.

President Akufo-Addo pointed out that though they had joined the last lap of the mandate of his administration, he was confident that “there is enough time to make a difference and significant contribution to the development of our nation.”

“Your various competencies, experience and talents make this distinctly possible,” he said and urged them to help ensure that the country got back to the years of high economic growth, which characterized the period before the outbreak of COVID-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“To this end, I remind you that the quality of integrity that would permeate your work is extremely important.

“You have to remember at all times the solemn commitment that we in the New Patriotic Party have made collectively and individually to serve the Ghanaian people honestly and competently,” he said.

The President urged the ministers to declare their assets promptly and to remain above reproach in their public dealings.

“We are called to these public appointments to provide public service and not to promote our personal gain…Your conduct, my conduct, our collective conduct in the Executive would determine the faith and fortunes of our party in these and succeeding decades,” he stressed.