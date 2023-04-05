Veteran football administrator, Samuel Oduro Nyarko has said the recently-appointed Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton cannot be manipulated.

The Kurt Okraku-led administration has been accused of influencing player call-ups to the various national teams, especially the senior national team.

However, the former Ghana Football Association [GFA] Executive Council member says the former Newcastle manager is above manipulation given his experience in the job.

“Hughton is the man who cannot be manipulated; he is good. I think that he is the one who will stick to his guns and not allow himself to be manipulated. That makes him a good coach, coupled with his experience in the English premier league,” he told Citi Sports.

“It (the Black Stars) is a young team and the possibility to lead this team to success is glaring,” he added.

Hughton, who signed a 21-month deal replaced Otto Addo, who left his role following the country’s early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Before assuming the full role as a head coach, he worked with the team as the technical advisor in a four-member technical team that qualified over Nigeria for the World Cup and subsequently represented the nation in Qatar.

Hughton recorded a win in his debut game against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers before drawing 1-1 with the Palancas Negras in Luanda in the return game.

The 64-year-old will be hoping to lead the Black Stars to glory at the 2024 AFCON in Ivory Coast next year.