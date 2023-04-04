Ghana playmaker, Mohammed Kudus, has been named in the 2023 Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list.

The Ajax superstar has been on a high flying for his country and his club side.

Kudus was instrumental for the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he scored two goals and grabbed an assist despite Ghana’s early exit at the Mundial.

The 22-year-old is currently enjoying his most productive season in front of goal, scoring 18 goals for the Dutch giants despite his difficult start of the season.

Kudus is one of two Ghanaians to have been named in Forbes Africa’s list alongside German-based creative director and videographer, Emmanuel Whajah, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of ‘Play The Game’ a social media agency.

[WATCH]#FORBESAFRICA30UNDER30 CLASS OF 2023

These young achievers are starting from scratch to build businesses and brands that are totally solutions-orientedhttps://t.co/fFhNXIbuPj — Forbes Africa (@forbesafrica) April 3, 2023

The former Right To Dream Academy midfielder has been honoured on Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 list for his achievements both on and off the game.

Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 honours the continent’s most brilliant pioneers, risk-takers, change-makers, and innovators.