Chris Hughton has lauded the Black Stars players following their 1-1 draw with Angola on Monday in Luanda in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

Having recorded a 1-0 win in the first leg of the qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium, the Black Stars fought back to claim a point against the Palancas Negras of Angola at the Estádio 11 de Novembro

Lucas Joao scored a penalty kick in the 51st minute but Osman Bukari scored in the 72nd minute to end the game 1-1.

Speaking after the game, Hughton expressed his excitement following the draw that still keeps Ghana at the top of Group E with eight points.

“Angola is a very good side. We are very happy to have four points from the two games. We wanted to win the game,” he said after the game.

“You have to approach every game to win it and sometimes you have a setback and the penalty was for us disappointing but we reacted really well and this shows a team that has a good spirit and good quality to get results,” he added.

Ghana will wrap up their qualifying games against Madagascar and the Central African Republic in June.