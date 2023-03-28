Retired professional footballer, Asamoah Gyan, has entertained many Ghanaians with some gospel songs.

He was captured performing an old song by Mary Ghansah titled Agyenkwa Jesus.

The talented footballer performed with his professional band inside his plush mansion, estimated at $3 million.

Giving a stellar performance, the former Black Stars captain sang his rendition of the song with so much passion and vigour.

With his white face towel in hand, he waved in the air as he sang and danced in the video.