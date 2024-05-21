Ghana’s Black Starlets sealed a place in the semi-final of the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations following their win over Benin on Tuesday, May 21.

Mark Kagawa Mensah and Theophilus Ayamga netted in the first half to ensure victory for Laryea Kingston’s side who topped Group A.

Kagawa Mensah got things running for the Black Starlets after just 19 minutes played as he lobbed the ball over the Benin goalkeeper.

The goal came through brilliant work by Godfred Sarpong who pressed his opponent forcing him to make an error before Joseph Narbi beat two markers, playing the ball into the path of Mensah.

Three minutes later, Theophilus Ayamga doubled the lead for Ghana.

After a series of passes between his teammates, the No.10 shirted lad sent in a low strike which beat the goalkeeper.

Goalkeeper, Michael Armah almost made a mess of a pass after staying too long on it but he recovered in time to save the situation.

Benjamin Tsevanyo should have made it three before the break but his effort from a free kick went just over the crossbar.

The two teams headed into the break with the Starlets posing a two-goal advantage.

There were very limited opportunities for both teams after the break but Ghana held on to secure all three points.