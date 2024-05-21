Ezekiel Aguyire, a family member of hiplife musician Jerry Anaba, popularly known as Okomfour Kwadee, has called on the public to offer financial support to the artiste.

Ezekiel who spoke exclusively to Joy FM’s entertainment journalist Kwame Dadzie, confirmed that Kwadee is currently in their hometown, Mirigu Nabango in the Upper East Region.

He stated that the ‘Boyz Boyz’ hitmaker is still battling mental health challenges but lacks the financial strength to pay for treatment.

“He is not feeling well. But now he is a little better. We need the help of Ghanaians for our brother now. He is not supposed to be here but because for the sickness [he had to leave Kumasi],” he said.

He explained that they took him to several places for treatment but due to “money issues” they could not afford some of the medical services.

While seeking suggestions from the public on what to do to give Kwadee the right treatment, Ezekiel mentioned that “even if you find the solution without money, you can’t do anything.”

Commenting on a recent performance video that surfaced on social media, he said he would not have allowed it if he was around.

“A week ago, he went to do a show, they videoed him and took it to social media. That day I was not around but I came back and heard everything. I did not feel fine about it,” he mentioned.

He, also doubted if any payment was made for Kwadee’s performance because the programme was organised by a family member who lives at another town.

Ezekiel indicated that he used to take care of Okomfour Kwadee since he relocated to Nabongo about two years ago, until his mother also joined them.

He added Kwadee’s father recently passed away, and that the funeral is slated for this weekend.

A recent video of Kwadee who looks emaciated, frail and unkempt, performing to a gathering, has raised serious concerns among music fans and creative industry stakeholders.

The video has stoked a conversation about the current mental health status and general financial condition of the ‘Ofie Nipa’ hitmaker, with some suggesting it could be spiritually motivated.

Music producer, Quick Action, a close friend of Kwadee, said on Joy FM‘s Showbiz A-Z that the last time he heard from him was November 2023.

According to him, he was told by the musician that he had travelled to his hometown for a family reunion.

Asked how he felt when he first saw the video, Quick Action answered: “It has become a family matter so I can’t say much about it.”

Quick Action is among some music industry people that have faced challenges in trying to offer support to Kwadee.

Others like Abraham Ohene Djan, Ogunskele of 2Toff Fame, Hammer Nti of Pure FM and Evangelist Lord Kenya had all tried to get medical relief for him but to no avail.

Kwadee’s mother is reported to have, on several occasions, obstructed any intervention from friends and stakeholders of the creative industry, a behaviour that has gotten a lot of these industry people disinterested in getting closer to Kwadee.

According to Ezekiel Aguyire, Kwadee’s mother usually wards off some industry people that come to the aid for her son because he usually goes back to drugs after getting into contact with the “helpers.”

“Some of the people when they are helping him and they notice that he is getting well, they take him to shows and after that he goes back to smoking,” he stated.

Kwadee’s unique style of rapping and singing, together with his captivating story-telling prowess, set him apart from his contemporaries.

He is known for songs such as ‘Abrantie’, ‘Ofie Nipa’, ‘Meko M’anim’, ‘Yeko Mmaa Pe’, ‘Ataa Adwoa’, ‘Boyz Boyz’, among others.