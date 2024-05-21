The Black Princesses of Ghana have received their full African Games winning bonuses, according to Joy Sports.

Under the leadership of Yusif Basigi, the Princesses secured the gold medal after defeating their rivals, Nigeria, in the final of the football competition at the Cape Coast Stadium in March.

Each team member received the Ghana Cedi equivalent of $3,000, as per the report.

Before the tournament began, the Sports Ministry had announced that gold medalists would receive $3,000, with $2,000 and $1,000 going to silver and bronze medalists, respectively.

However, the Black Princesses are still awaiting their bonuses for qualifying for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Each team member was promised $6,000 for their qualification, a payment that was supposed to be made before the start of the African Games but has yet to be fulfilled.

The team is set to begin their World Cup training camp next month in preparation for the tournament, which starts in August.