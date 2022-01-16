A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, is not happy with the management style of Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac.
In his opinion, the coach is to blame for the shambolic performance of Ghana’s team, especially against Gabon in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.
He noted that the Gabon draw was to the disadvantage of Ghana.
“The coach, frankly, is a disaster,” he tweeted.
Ghana did not deserve to win. That simple. Only one moment of brilliance – the Ayew goal. The rest was a bundle of rudderless mediocre. The coach, frankly, is a disaster. He was happy to sit dangerously on a 1 nil advantage and it predictably ended to our disadvantage. Sad!— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) January 14, 2022