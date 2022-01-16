A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, is not happy with the management style of Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac.

In his opinion, the coach is to blame for the shambolic performance of Ghana’s team, especially against Gabon in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

He noted that the Gabon draw was to the disadvantage of Ghana.

“The coach, frankly, is a disaster,” he tweeted.