A driver, who was tasked to pay a total amount of GHC₵88, 014 into various bank accounts of clients, but absconded with the money, has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Michael Diabah, instead, used the money to purchase a parcel of land, household items, and personal effects.

He also abandoned his employer’s car at one of the banks. However, he was nabbed at a drinking spot at Ashaiman, few days later.

Charged with stealing, he pleaded guilty, and the court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah convicted him on his own plea.

The court, under Section 147 of Act 30, ordered him to pay the victim (New Modern World Company Limited the amount of GH₵88,014.

“This shall be enforced as a civil judgment,” the court said. The court held that the civil order for judgement had been considered as a mitigating factor.

His iPhone, which was seized by the Police, should also be given to him, it added. Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police, Patience Mario, who held brief for Inspector Gloria Ayim said Ezekiel Adu Mensah, the complainant was an Account Officer of New Modern World Company.

The complainant resides at Santor, near Madina. Prosecution said the convict resided at Adjei Kojo and that both the convict and complainant worked in a construction firm at East Legon, Accra.

It said on December 9, last year at about 10:00 hours, the complainant sent him with the company’s Toyota Land Cruiser Prado with registration number GT 1062-21 and cash of GH₵88,014 to deposit same into clients’ accounts at various banks.

However, Mr Diabah failed to do as instructed and went into hiding. Prosecution said during investigations, the Land Cruiser Prado was found parked at Cal Bank, East Legon branch with its doors unlocked and ignition keys kept in the vehicle at about 21:30 hours same day.

It said on January 4, this year at about 13:00 hours, Mr Diabah was spotted at a drinking spot at Ashaiman by the complainant.

According to prosecution, the complainant alerted the Police at East Legon, who liaised with the Police at Ashaiman Police Command, and accused was picked up.

It said a search conducted in Mr Diabah’s room led to the retrieval of an LG Home Theater, 14kg Gas Cylinder, a blender, two set aluminium pots, a set of wine glasses, rice cooker, two pairs of trousers, and cash of GH₵240.00.

When quizzed, the convict told the Police in his caution statement that he bought the above-mentioned items with the complainant’s money.

He further told the Police that he purchased a parcel of land at Kpone Katamanso valued at GH₵20,000.

He, however, failed to produce documents covering the parcel of land or lead the Police to the one who sold the land to him.