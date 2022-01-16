Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, has provided 61 Senior High School

graduates from Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region full scholarships to study medicine and engineering courses at the university.

Dr Adutwum, who is the Member of Parliament for the area, is funding tuition, accommodation and feeding of all the students during their stay in school.

These freshmen will be studying at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University for Development Studies, University of Mines and Technology, University of Energy and Natural Resources and Kumasi Technical University among others.

According to the Minister, this forms part of his vision to ensure Bosomtwe area gets 100 engineers within the next 10 years.

This latest number of 61 students adds to the already 30 students studying engineering since last year from the district.

Dr Adutwum in addition gave each student a laptop, fees, boarding, feeding, and transportation among others.

He shared the news on his Facebook page.